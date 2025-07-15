Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Trey Smith headshot

Trey Smith News: Signing lucrative extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 16, 2025 at 7:23am

Smith is slated to sign a four-year extension with Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the deal is worth $94 million, with $70 million guaranteed. Smith, who had signed his franchise tag in March, will become the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The 2021 sixth-rounder has been a starter since entering the league, and he's set to remain a key anchor on Kansas City's offensive line for the foreseeable future.

Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now