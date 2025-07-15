Trey Smith News: Signing lucrative extension with Chiefs

Smith is slated to sign a four-year extension with the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the deal is worth $94 million, with $70 million guaranteed. Smith, who had signed his franchise tag with the Chiefs in March, is thus on track to become the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The 2021 sixth-rounder has been a starter since entering the league, and as a result of his new deal is set to remain a key anchor on Kansas City's offensive line for the foreseeable future.