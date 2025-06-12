Troy Franklin News: Looking good this spring

Broncos coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Franklin had a good spring, looking "extremely explosive" and "about five pounds heavier," Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Franklin had 2,274 receiving yards and 23 TDs over his final two seasons at Oregon, but he fell to the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after checking in at just 172 pounds at the combine -- an unheard of weight for a 6-foot-2 wide receiver in the NFL. He's still among the thinnest players at his position, and coming off a low-impact rookie year with 263 yards on 53 targets, but Franklin may nonetheless be part of the competition this summer for Denver's Nos. 2 and 3 WR spots behind top target Courtland Sutton. The competition includes Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele and rookie third-round pick Pat Bryant.