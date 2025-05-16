Troy Hairston News: Could have role in 2025

Hairston is in line for a role on the 2025 roster with the expectation that the Browns will utilize the fullback position this season, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Hairston, who signed a futures contract with the Browns in January, has game experience at fullback when he was with the Texans. Whether the Browns actually carry a fullback and make plans to use the position will evolve over the summer. Hairston's fate is tied to the number of tight ends and true running backs that end up sticking around.