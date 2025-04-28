Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tru Edwards headshot

Tru Edwards News: Inks deal with Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Edwards signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Edwards has found a new home in Los Angeles after spending the last three years at Louisiana Tech. The 24-year-old wideout was one of the nation's best during his 2024 campaign, catching 84 passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games. Expect Edwards to compete for a depth role in the Rams' wide receiver corps as the summer progresses.

Tru Edwards
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now