Tru Edwards News: Inks deal with Rams

Edwards signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Edwards has found a new home in Los Angeles after spending the last three years at Louisiana Tech. The 24-year-old wideout was one of the nation's best during his 2024 campaign, catching 84 passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games. Expect Edwards to compete for a depth role in the Rams' wide receiver corps as the summer progresses.