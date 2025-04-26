Ty Hamilton News: Rams add Round 5 defensive lineman

The Rams selected Hamilton in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 148th overall.

Hamilton (6-foot-3, 299 pounds) looks like a nice value for the Rams this late, because he stood out while starting the last two years for Ohio State and demonstrated plus athleticism at the Ohio State Pro Day. Hamilton logged a 4.95-second pro day 40 while jumping 32 inches in the vertical, so Hamilton should have legitimate pass-rushing potential in the NFL. The downside to Hamilton is that he might not have the anchor and reach to hold gaps in run defense, but as a one-gap attacker Hamilton should fit in fine.