Ty Robinson News: Nabbed by Philly

The Eagles selected Robinson in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 111th overall.

Robinson tested pretty well at the combine after finishing his career at Nebraska with by far his most productive campaign, racking up 37 tackles and 7.0 sacks. A five-year contributor with the Huskers, he was able to slide inside and play the nose in a 3-3-5 scheme in Lincoln. However, checking in at 6-foot-6, 288 pounds at the combine, he likely projects more as a defensive end at the next level.