Tyjae Spears News: Motivated for Year 3

Titans coach Brian Callahan said during mandatory minicamp that Spears has "had an unbelievable offseason" and that he's "really excited to see what he can bring to us this year because he's been in a great place," Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Spears has been a full participant at offseason activities after battling ankle and hamstring injuries in 2024, in addition to two concussions, the latter of which forced him to sit out Week 18. The 2023 third-round pick wrapped 2024 with just 312 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries across 12 regular-season appearances, plus 31 catches for 226 yards and another score. Spears said he's motivated to "be as consistent as I can be" in 2025 and focusing on "doing more things toward being a better teammate." At full health, it wouldn't be inaccurate to call Spears one of the league's most elusive runners, so as long as he's able to stay on the field, he'll have a path to emerge as a meaningful playmaker alongside Tony Pollard. Callahan said in May that his plan for 2025 is to deploy a more even backfield split between Pollard and Spears that allows the two to "play a little more evenly," and the team seems a strong candidate to build its offense around the ground game in Cam Ward's rookie season.