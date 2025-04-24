Tyler Booker News: Zack Martin replacement in Dallas
The Cowboys selected Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 12th overall.
The Cowboys went with a safe play with their first-round selection by nabbing Booker out of Alabama to replace Zack Martin on the interior. Booker is a sturdy guard at nearly 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds with long arms. He started for two years in Tuscaloosa and was a first-team All-American in 2024. Look for Booker to move to right guard with Tyler Smith entrenched at the left guard spot.
