Tyler Loop News: Impresses coach at minicamp

Coach John Harbaugh was impressed by what he saw of Loop during the Ravens' rookie minicamp, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

"It was good to see it. It was good to hear it," Harbaugh noted of rookie sixth-rounder's kicking during the minicamp. "I think as much as anything, it's good to hear a kicker, and the way the ball comes off his foot is impressive." Following the release of Justin Tucker on Monday, Loop -- who was first kicker drafted in the Ravens' 30-year history, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN -- appears poised to assume the team's placekicking duties, though look for depth at the position to be added, with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noting that Baltimore is expected to sign UDFA John Hoyland (Wyoming).