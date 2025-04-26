Tyler Loop News: Selected by Baltimore

The Ravens selected Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

Loop spent his collegiate career at Arizona and regularly showcased his leg strength, making eight of 13 kicks from beyond 50 yards in the last two seasons. He also excelled on kickoffs, delivering 53 touchbacks on 56 opportunities. The pick could indicate some concern about long-time kicker Justin Tucker, who has struggled on longer field goals in recent seasons and also faces off-field uncertainty.