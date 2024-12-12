Tyler Nubin Injury: Likely needs ankle surgery

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Nubin (ankle), who is already on season-ending IR, will "probably" require surgery to address his injury, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Nubin, a 2024 second-round pick, put together an impressive rookie campaign across 12 appearances, recording 98 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. He'll now turn his attention toward making a full recovery from the ankle injury he sustained during New York's loss to the Saints in Week 14. Dane Belton (knee) is nursing an injury of his own, but health permitting he figures to close out the 2024 season as a starter at strong safety.