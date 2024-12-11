Tyler Nubin Injury: Shifts to IR

Nubin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin's rookie campaign has come to an early end after being placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury sustained in the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Saints. The Minnesota product appeared in 12 games this season, recording 98 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. Dane Belton (knee) is likely the next man up at strong safety with Nubin sidelined for the remainder of the year.