Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Nubin headshot

Tyler Nubin Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Nubin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin's rookie campaign has come to an early end after being placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury sustained in the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Saints. The Minnesota product appeared in 12 games this season, recording 98 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. Dane Belton (knee) is likely the next man up at strong safety with Nubin sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Tyler Nubin
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now