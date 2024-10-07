Tyler Nubin News: Another impressive outing in Week 5

Nubin recorded nine total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks.

The Giants' rookie safety appears to be emerging as one of the team's top defensive players over the last two weeks, totaling 17 tackles, including one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Nubin has led the Giants' defense in total tackles in back-to-back weeks, bringing his season total up to 30. Expect the Minnesota product to continue improving and making plays as the Giants host the Bengals in Week 6.