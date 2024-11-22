Fantasy Football
Tyler Nubin headshot

Tyler Nubin News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Nubin (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin logged a week of limited practice sessions due to a back injury following the Giants' Week 11 bye, but it now appears he'll play through the issue Sunday. The rookie from Minnesota has impressed through 10 games this season, recording 69 total tackles and one forced fumble. He's expected to line up alongside Jason Pinnock as part of the Giants' top safety duo in Week 12.

Tyler Nubin
New York Giants
