Tyquan Thornton News: Building momentum with new team
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday at the final session of mandatory minicamp that Thorton has had an offseason, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.comreports.
"I like [Thorton]," said Reid, mentioning that the wideout has "got [Mahomes'] trust" and has "gotten some valuable reps here." A 2022 second-round pick, Thorton never managed to put things together across his three seasons in New England, resulting in his being cut last November and joining Kansas City's practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound speedster has managed to flash during early offseason activities, but his next task will be to keep that momentum going during full-contact drills at training camp in July. The Chiefs have a crowded receiver corps, but if Thorton is able to secure a depth roster spot Reid may be able to make use of his 4.28 speed in occasional designed packages.