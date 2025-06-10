Tyreek Hill Injury: Catches passes at minicamp

Hill (wrist) participated in receiving drills at Day 1 of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill didn't participate in team drills at the start of mandatory minicamp, but it was a positive sign to see him catching passes for the first time since undergoing a pair of offseason wrist surgeries. The 31-year-old veteran remains on track to be fully cleared closer to training camp. After tallying over 1,700 receiving yards and a combined 20 touchdowns in 2022 and 2023, Hill regressed to the tune of an 81-959-6 receiving line in 2024 despite suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. Hill will be a value in 2025 fantasy drafts if he can bounce back to something resembling his usual form, though the days of him being a candidate to lead the league in receiving yards are likely in the past.