Tyreik McAllister

Tyreik McAllister Injury: Questionable to play vs. Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 4, 2024

McAllister (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play Sunday vs. Denver, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

McAllister injured his shoulder during the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Browns. He logged back-to-back DNPs to start the week, but he was able to draw the questionable tag after practicing in a limited capacity Friday. McAllister logged two carries for 11 yards and added 49 kick return yards and 24 punt return yards before his injury in Week 4.

Tyreik McAllister
Las Vegas Raiders
