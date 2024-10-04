Tyreik McAllister Injury: Questionable to play vs. Broncos

McAllister (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play Sunday vs. Denver, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

McAllister injured his shoulder during the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Browns. He logged back-to-back DNPs to start the week, but he was able to draw the questionable tag after practicing in a limited capacity Friday. McAllister logged two carries for 11 yards and added 49 kick return yards and 24 punt return yards before his injury in Week 4.