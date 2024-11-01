Tyreik McAllister News: Let go by Raiders

McAllister was waived by the Raiders on Friday.

McAllister was let go Friday after appearing in three games with Las Vegas this season, turning two carries into 11 yards while failing to garner any targets over four offensive snaps. The wide receiver may now be looking for his next opportunity elsewhere, though a reunion with the Raiders as a member of their practice squad may be the most likely scenario. In the meantime, the transaction opens a spot for fellow wide receiver Ramel Keyton, who was signed to the active roster Friday.