Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins News: Heading to Minnesota

The Vikings selected Ingram-Dawkins in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

Ingram-Dawkins played for Georgia during his four-year college career, though his 2024 campaign was his only year as a starter. He finished that campaign with 19 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble in 14 games (10 starts). Ingram-Dawkins demonstrated his quick first-step at the 2025 NFL Combine with a 4.34-second shuttle time, which was the quickest among defensive tackles and third-quickest for all defensive linemen. His ability to play at tackle and on the edge should allow him to be deployed in multiple schemes under Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.