Tyrone Broden headshot

Tyrone Broden Injury: Opening camp on NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 15, 2025 at 9:38pm

Broden (undisclosed) will open the Seahawks' training camp on the active/non-football injury list, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Broden signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in the spring after completing his collegiate career with Arkansas in 2024. The wide receiver will now be sidelined for the time being with an undisclosed injury, but he can return to action at any point this preseason.

Tyrone Broden
Seattle Seahawks
