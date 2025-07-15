Tyrone Broden Injury: Opening camp on NFI list

Broden (undisclosed) will open the Seahawks' training camp on the active/non-football injury list, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Broden signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in the spring after completing his collegiate career with Arkansas in 2024. The wide receiver will now be sidelined for the time being with an undisclosed injury, but he can return to action at any point this preseason.