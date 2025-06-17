Ventrell Miller News: Over ankle injury

Miller (ankle) has been an active participant at offseason practices and stood out at OTAs, Brian Sexton of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Miller missed the final two games of 2024 due to an ankle injury, but he already appears back to full health. Across 15 regular-season appearances in 2024, Miller racked up 80 tackles (53 solo), three pass breakups and one fumble, though his role declined notably after Jacksonville's bye in Week 12. He now faces competition from rookie fourth-round pick Jack Kiser for reps alongside standout linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd.