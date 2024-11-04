Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Wan'Dale Robinson headshot

Wan'Dale Robinson News: Posts minimal production Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Robinson caught three of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Fantasy managers have grown accustomed to Robinson posting uninspiring yardage totals, but he had been a steady PPR performer in the early part of the campaign with at least eight targets and six catches in five of his first seven games. However, the 2022 second-round draft pick has gotten less attention from QB Daniel Jones over the past two weeks, drawing just five targets against the Steelers in Week 8 followed by Sunday's four targets (which tied a season-low mark) against the Commanders. Robinson's decrease in targets has coincided with rookie tight end Theo Johnson seeing 10 targets over the past two weeks, which may be a sign that Jones is looking to distribute targets move evenly when he's not throwing to top wideout Malik Nabers. If that's the case, Robinson's fantasy outlook will take a hit given his reliance on volume over big plays.

Wan'Dale Robinson
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now