Wan'Dale Robinson News: Wants more downfield opportunities

Robinson has indicated during the offseason that he wants more looks downfield during the upcoming campaign after playing mostly in the slot last season, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Robinson got plenty of volume last year with 93 catches on 140 targets, but he averaged just 7.5 yards per catch, the lowest mark among NFL wide receivers. The Kentucky product has expressed his desire to line up outside more often, but the likelihood of that happening is complicated by the presence of Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton as deep threats in the Giants' offense. Duggan notes that Robinson was mostly used in a short-yardage capacity during minicamp this spring even with Nabers not participating, so his wishes may not lead to any changes. That said, it's at least worth noting that New York will be more equipped to throw the ball downfield than in previous campaigns with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart now making up the team's QB room.