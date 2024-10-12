Will Harris Injury: Lands on IR

The Saints placed Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris hurt his hamstring last Monday against the Chiefs and didn't practice at all this week. With the injury deemed serious enough to warrant Harris' placement on IR, the safety will need to sit out New Orleans' next four contests. Johnathan Abram played the majority of snaps following Harris' departure from Monday's game and could start Sunday versus Tampa Bay, though Jordan Howden is also a possibility for the role.