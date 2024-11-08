Will Harris Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The Boston College product logged a LP/FP/FP practice schedule this week, so it appears he is trending toward playing Sunday. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football also reports that he expects Harris to return in Week 10 after missing the Saints' last four games with a hamstring issue. However, Harris must still be activated to the Saints' active roster in order to suit up Sunday. If he's not activated, expect Jordan Howden to serve as New Orleans' top strong safety.