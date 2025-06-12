Will Johnson Injury: Expected to be ready for camp

Johnson is dealing with a hamstring issue but should be ready for the start of training camp, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon described Johnson's issue as "a little bit of a tight hamstring," per Drake. The 2025 second-round pick missed the last six games of his collegiate career due to a foot injury and likely fell out of the first round in the draft due to a potential knee issue, so injuries remain a concern. At the same time, Johnson led a strong Michigan secondary in college and picked off nine passes during his career, returning three for scores, so he's expected to play a starting role for the Cardinals if healthy.