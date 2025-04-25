Will Johnson News: Cards add Round 2 cornerback

The Cardinals selected Johnson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Johnson likely fell to the second round at least in part due to long-term concerns over his knee. Johnson also dealt with a foot injury in the fall and a hamstring injury this spring, so durability has been a general challenge even aside from the knee. The good news is that no one really doubts Johnson's abilities, because the 6-foot-2, 194-pound corner was likely the best player in a dominant Michigan secondary the last three years. Johnson started his last two years and part of his freshman season at Michigan, and it bodes well for his skill set projection that he could stand out to such a clear degree so early in his career. In addition to spearheading a Wolverines defense that rarely gave up catches or yardage, Johnson showed a unique playmaking ability by intercepting nine career passes and returning three for a touchdown.