Will McDonald News: Puts on weight

Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that McDonald added 15-pounds of muscle in the offseason, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The 2023 first-round pick from Iowa State is already coming off the best season of his career, posting 28 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games. With a new defensive-minded head coach in Glenn and added muscle, McDonald appears poised to take another step forward and emerge as one of the NFL's top edge rushers in 2025.