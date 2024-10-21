Xavier McKinney News: Season-high in tackles Sunday

McKinney recorded six total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

McKinney continued his stretch of impressive play in Sunday's win, bringing his season totals up to 30 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and five interceptions across Green Bay's first seven games. The first-year Packer still leads the NFL in interceptions despite not having recorded a pick in either of his last two contests. With the emergence of 2024 fourth-round pick Evan Williams, the Packers' new and improved safety duo is shaping up to be one of the best in the league. Expect McKinney to continue making plays as Green Bay takes on the Jaguars in Week 8.