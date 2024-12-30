Fantasy Football
Xavier McKinney headshot

Xavier McKinney News: Seven tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

McKinney recorded seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

McKinney played all 70 of Green Bay's defensive snaps, reaching at least seven tackles for the fourth time this season, all of which have come within the last seven games. The safety has had an outstanding first year with the Packers, compiling 84 total tackles (57 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a fumble recovery and 10 passes defensed, including a career-high seven interceptions, over 16 games.

Xavier McKinney
Green Bay Packers
