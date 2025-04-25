Fantasy Football
Xavier Watts News: Lands with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Falcons selected Watts in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 96th overall.

Watts is a smart, instinctive safety who had one of the most decorated careers in Notre Dame history. Those will have to be his carrying traits in the NFL as he grades as a below-average athlete by the league's standards. Being a two-time All-American despite not being overly toolsy speaks to Watt's knowledge of the game and ability to put himself in the right spot at the right time. In time, he could start at safety alongside Jessie Bates in Atlanta.

Xavier Watts
Atlanta Falcons
