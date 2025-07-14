Xavier Worthy News: Expecting more deep throws

Worthy said last Thursday that he expects the Kansas City offense to provide more big plays this season, Kay Adams of FanDuel TV reports.

"Coach [Andy] Reid told us during OTAs Phase 1, 'When you come back, get your hamstrings ready,'" Worthy said last week. "So, we kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep during practice. We kind of got our bodies and our minds ready for what we're going to be doing in practice." After leading the league with an average of 9.58 adjusted yards per attempt and 8.8 yards per attempt overall in his first season as a starter back in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has seen that number dip in five of last six seasons, cratering all the way down to a career-worst 6.8 YPA last year. But with Worthy headed into his second season and Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice healthy again, the offense wants to produce more big plays down the field. Worthy is an exciting mid-round fantasy pick, particularly in best ball formats.