Xazavian Valladay News: Cut loose by Saints
New Orleans waived Valladay on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Valladay hasn't logged a regular-season appearance since he suited up for one game with the Jets in 2023, playing no snaps on offense and 12 snaps on special teams. He spent time on New York's and New Orleans' practice squads last season and will now look for a new landing spot in the league.
Xazavian Valladay
Free Agent
