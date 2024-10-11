Yasir Abdullah Injury: Could return in Week 6

Abdullah (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Abdullah missed the the Jaguars' Week 5 win over the Colts after sustaining a neck injury the week prior. However, the second-year pro logged a week of limited practice sessions, giving himself a chance to play Sunday. If Abdullah is forced to miss his second consecutive game in Week 6, expect Chad Muma to see increased snaps with the Jaguars' first-team defense.