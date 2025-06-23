Menu
Yasir Durant News: Finds work with New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 9:42pm

The Patriots signed Durant (undisclosed) to a one-year contract Monday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Durant spent this past spring with the UFL's DC Defenders and was named to the All-UFL Team for the 2025 season. The 27-year-old offensive lineman appeared in 19 regular-season games across three seasons with the Chiefs, Patriots and Saints from 2020-2022 and will look to win a job with New England this summer.

Yasir Durant
New England Patriots
