Zach Sieler Injury: Ruled out for Week 8

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Sieler (eye) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals and that a timetable for his return remains undisclosed, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sieler could be in danger of missing more than one game due to an eye injury sustained during practice. The versatile defensive lineman is a key contributor for Miami, and his absence Sunday figures to make life easier for Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, especially in scrambling situations.