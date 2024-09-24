Zach Sieler: Notches first sack of 2024

Sieler tallied three tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed during the Dolphins' 24-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Sieler made his first sack of the 2024 regular season in a strong effort by Miami's defense versus Seattle. His sack came on a dominant rep versus left tackle Charles Cross. The versatile D-lineman has emerged as one of the Dolphins' bester playmakers on defense, and he'll be relied upon to make an impact versus Will Levis and the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 4.