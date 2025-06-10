Menu
Zaire Franklin headshot

Zaire Franklin Injury: Out of walking boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Franklin (ankle) is no longer wearing the walking boot he needed after undergoing surgery in May, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Franklin needed a "clean-up" procedure on his ankle during the offseason, but it looks like he could be fully healthy by the start of training camp in July anyways. The NFL's 2024 tackles leader will start when healthy, but his current absence might open up more meaningful practice reps for Segun Olubi.

Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
