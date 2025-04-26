Fantasy Football
Zeek Biggers News: Headed to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Dolphins selected Biggers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

Biggers was a full-time starter in his last two years at Georgia Tech, registering 62 tackles (29 solo), including 2.0 sacks, six pass deflections and two fumble recoveries over 26 games. He primarily served as an early-down player on defense, but he also made an impact on special teams with four blocked field goals in his college career. At 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, Biggers has the size and raw power to hang at the NFL level, but he'll need to develop his skills and become a more disciplined tackler if he wants to see snaps on the field.

Zeek Biggers
Miami Dolphins
