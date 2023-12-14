FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Thursday has eight games on the schedule, including three starts in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway 9:00 p.m. ET and two 10:00 p.m. puck drops. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs Columbus) and Seattle (vs Chicago) are the largest favorites, according to the Moneyline. Edmonton is the next biggest favorite thanks to an eight-game win streak.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. CLS ($7,000): Samsonov has been a bit of mixed bag this season, but he has earned a mark of 3-0-2 in his past five games with a .916 save percentage. In five career contests versus the Blue Jackets, he owns a 4-1-0 record with a 1.39 GAA and a .946 save percentage. Samsonov has plenty of bang for the buck upside.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. CGY ($7,500): Gustavsson has gone 4-1-0 in his past five starts with a .951 save percentage and one shutout over that stretch. He made 28 saves in a 5-2 win over the Flames on Dec. 5 to improve to 4-0-1 with a 1.08 GAA and a .964 save percentage in six career contests versus Calgary.

VALUE PLAYS

Eeli Tolvanen, SEA vs CHI ($5,400): Tolvanen has collected four goals, seven points and 24 shots on net over his past 10 outings. He has been productive against Chicago in his career, supplying six goals and 11 points in 13 games.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY at MIN ($4,900): Sharangovich has four goals on 10 shots and one helper over his four-game point spree.

Tyson Foerster, PHI vs. WAS ($4,000): Foerster has accounted for four goals, three assists and 18 shots across his past seven outings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Lightning

Connor McDavid (C - $10,100), Zach Hyman (W - $9,500), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $6,400)

McDavid has amassed six goals and 19 assists over a 10-game point spree. He has eight power-play helpers and 25 shots on net during that stretch. Hyman has compiled eight goals, 42 shots and 13 points in his last eight appearances. Nugent-Hopkins has been hot as well, accumulating three goals and 12 points in his past nine contests. That includes one goal six assists (three on the power play) and 10 shots during a four-game point streak.

The top line of the Oilers has been firing on all cylinders and that should continue Thursday night. The Lightning sit 30th in the league with 3.53 goals against per game this season.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

John Tavares (C - $8,100), Mitchell Marner (W - $7,500), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $4,400)

Tavares has contributed one goal, five assists and 19 shots on net during his five-game point spree. Marner has six markers, three helpers and 12 shots on target over his last six outings. Bertuzzi has 11 goals and 13 points in 16 career contests versus Columbus.

The second line of the Leafs checks in with affordable salaries and plenty of upside versus a Blue Jackets squad that has struggled defensively. Columbus ranks 29th in the league in goals against per game (3.50) and shots against per game (34.2) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. TB ($8,500): Bouchard is worth spending up for Thursday. After all, he has provided five goals and 13 assists during his 12-game point streak. He also has 31 shots on net, eight power-play points (three goals, five assists) and 20 blocked shots during that span.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. CHI ($6,000): Dunn has picked up one goal, three assists, 14 shots on net and four blocked shots in his past five outings.

