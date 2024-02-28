NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for February 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Wednesday, February 28

Just two games of NHL action tonight and the matchups aren't too glamorous. We've got the Blue Jackets heading to Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers, and then we've got the Blues traveling to Edmonton to face the Oilers. We can squeeze out some storylines in each though. The Rangers just had a 10-game win streak snapped on Sunday… by the Blue Jackets. The Rags have actually lost two of their three contests with the Blue Jackets so far this season, so I expect some retribution to be sought tonight. Then we've got two teams out West playing meaningful games as the Oilers try to move up towards the top of the Western Conference while the Blues contend for a Wild Card berth. Even with a small slate on the board, let's dive into the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Rangers Race To 4 Goals (-105 on DraftKings)

The Blue Jackets cause headaches for the Rangers for some reason. Even though the teams are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings, the Blue Jackets have taken two of three meetings so far this season. I think the tide turns at MSG tonight, and the Rangers' offense breaks out in a big way. Even if the Blue Jackets manage to keep it close, I think this game's a race to four goals anyway.

Rangers -1.5 PL (-104 on FanDuel)

This is a little bit of an extra sprinkle if you're as confident in the Rags as I am tonight. Despite dropping two of three so far this season, the Rangers have beaten the Blue Jackets in six of their last 10 matchups with five of those wins coming by 2+. If the Rangers win tonight, there's a good chance it's by 2+ again.

Blues, Oilers under 6.5 (-105 on FanDuel)

Got a lot of reasons to like this play. The Oilers have been a shutdown defensive unit since Chris Knoblauch took over behind the bench. Although they've played in seven games that have hit over 6.5 in their last 10, I think they're due for another shutdown performance. The Blues come into town on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost in Winnipeg just 24 hours ago. The Jets are a tough team to play in their own barn, and so are the Oilers. I think the Blues feel the pressure tonight and have a sluggish offensive output. They've scored two or fewer goals in four of their last five too.

Oilers -1.5 PL (-110 on DraftKings)

Clearly, I'm favoring the home teams in this one. I'm not using historical evidence to justify this play. The Blues have actually beaten the Oilers in six of their last 10 matchups, including a 6-3 win earlier this month. But I just like the trends with the Blues on the second leg of a back-to-back on the road with a tough travel schedule to boot. I expect the Oilers' goal song to be blaring a bunch in this one, and even if it's close down the stretch, an empty netter could still be on the table.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Alexis Lafreniere over 2.5 shots on goal (-145 on DraftKings)

A little juice on this bet but for good reason. Lafreniere's been playing the best hockey of his career of late. He's smacked this prop in nine of his last 10 games. Let's ride the hot hand!

Elvis Merzlikins over 28.5 saves (-125 on DraftKings)

The Rangers and Blue Jackets faced off on Sunday and the Rags threw 40 shots on goal. The Rangers have also recorded 29+ shots in 10 of their last 15 games, and in seven of their last 10 home games. I expect Elvis to be busy (in the building) tonight.

Zach Hyman anytime goalscorer (+100 on DraftKings)

The guy's potted goals in seven straight and eight of his last 10 games at home. He's got goals in five straight overall and seven of his last 10 overall. I like the Oilers in the H2H matchup too so I think Hyman will have his chances.

Leon Draisaitl over 1.5 points (+110 on DraftKings)

Leon's smacked this prop in six of his last 10 contests overall and in six of his last 10 games at home. Connor McDavid has dished out 23 assists in his last 10 games too, and Leon benefits from all that playmaking. I like this plus money play here.

Happy hunting y'all!