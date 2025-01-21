Aaron Ekblad Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Ekblad (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
At this point, Ekblad should probably be considered a significant doubt to play Wednesday versus the Kings as well -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Even when healthy, the blueliner was struggling to produce, going six straight games without a point while contributing 11 shots, 10 hits and six blocks. Tobias Bjornfot figures to be dropped from the lineup once Ekblad is given the all-clear.
