Aaron Ekblad headshot

Aaron Ekblad Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 1:15pm

Ekblad (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

At this point, Ekblad should probably be considered a significant doubt to play Wednesday versus the Kings as well -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Even when healthy, the blueliner was struggling to produce, going six straight games without a point while contributing 11 shots, 10 hits and six blocks. Tobias Bjornfot figures to be dropped from the lineup once Ekblad is given the all-clear.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
