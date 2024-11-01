Aaron Ekblad News: Dishes three apples in win

Ekblad notched three assists in Friday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Ekblad portrayed his versatility in Friday's victory -- he generated one helper at even strength, one on the power play and one shorthanded. The right-shot blueliner added three shots, one takeaway and a plus-2 rating to go along with a team-high 22:45 of ice time. Ekblad has logged two multi-point performances this season, but he's found the scoresheet in just three of his 12 appearances. Overall, the Ontario native has produced six assists and a plus-3 rating, but he's yet to find the back of the net in 2024-25.