Aaron Ekblad News: Two apples pad playoff totals

Ekblad had two assists in a 5-0 win over Carolina in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.

Ekblad has three points (one goal, two assists) in two games this series, and he has nine points overall, including three goals, and 24 shots in 10 games. That's Ekblad's best offensive output of any postseason of his career. He had one goal and five assists in 24 games in last season's Cup run.