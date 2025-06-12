Adam Henrique News: Puts up helper in Game 4

Henrique logged an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Henrique helped out on a Darnell Nurse goal in the second period. This ended a three-game dry spell for Henrique, who has quietly done his job as a defensive-minded third-line center for much of the postseason. The 35-year-old has seven points, 33 shots on net, 49 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 20 playoff outings.