Adam Jiricek News: Doing fine in junior ranks

Jiricek has nine points over 18 games with OHL Brantford this season.

Per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Jiricek missed time after being assigned to Brantford due to an undisclosed injury. He then left the club to play for Czechia at the World Junior Championship, where he had five assists over seven contests. It's important to remember that Jiricek is unlikely to become a significant scoring force once he reaches the NHL, so his fantasy value will be limited to formats that reward non-scoring production. While he is a first-round pick (16th overall in 2024), his playing style makes him a questionable option in dynasty, where higher-scoring prospects should be targeted first.