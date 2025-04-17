Adam Klapka Injury: Misses most of third period

Klapka was injured in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Klapka missed most of the third period after logging an assist earlier in the game. There was no update on his status after the contest, though information could surface when the Flames have their exit interviews in the coming days. Klapka could also be invited to play for Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Championship if he is healthy enough for next month's tournament. He put up 10 points, 44 shots on net, 108 hits and a minus-3 rating over 31 NHL appearances this season.