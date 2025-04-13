Adam Klapka News: Goal, assist in win

Klapka scored a goal, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Klapka set up a MacKenzie Weegar goal in the first period, then tallied one of his own just a few minutes later to put the Flames ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Klapka is seeing a larger even-strength role while skating alongside the Flames' top forward duo in Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. Over his last eight outings, Klapka has three goals and three assists, in addition to 17 shots on net and 31 hits. He's a big-bodied winger who can create space for linemates, but his scoring is still a work in progress. He's at five goals, three helpers, 40 shots, 100 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 29 outings in 2024-25.