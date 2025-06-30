Adam Raska News: Left without qualifying offer

Raska wasn't qualified by the Wild on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Raska last featured in an NHL game back in 2023-24 and underwhelmed at the AHL level this season with just 14 points in 56 regular-season contests. As such, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team going in a different direction. Still, it's possible there is a two-way deal to be had for Raska when free agency opens Tuesday.