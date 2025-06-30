Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Adam Raska headshot

Adam Raska News: Left without qualifying offer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Raska wasn't qualified by the Wild on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Raska last featured in an NHL game back in 2023-24 and underwhelmed at the AHL level this season with just 14 points in 56 regular-season contests. As such, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team going in a different direction. Still, it's possible there is a two-way deal to be had for Raska when free agency opens Tuesday.

Adam Raska
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now